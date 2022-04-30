On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play on Saturday.

Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.

It was the first win for Columbus since beating Toronto FC 2-1 on March 12. The Crew scored for the first time since a stoppage-time goal against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

The Crew outshot United (3-5-0) 10-9 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room saved the only shot he faced for the Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories