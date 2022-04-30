Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play on Saturday.

Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.

It was the first win for Columbus since beating Toronto FC 2-1 on March 12. The Crew scored for the first time since a stoppage-time goal against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

The Crew outshot United (3-5-0) 10-9 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room saved the only shot he faced for the Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

