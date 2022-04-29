Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Connor Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Flames 3-1

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:56 pm
< a min read
      

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 42nd goal of the season for Calgary. The Flames finished 50-22-11, going 5-0-2 in their previous seven games.

Dan Vladar stopped 40 shots for the Pacific Division’s top club.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Appleton broke a tie at 6:06 of the second period, scoring off a rebound of Josh Morrissey’s point shot.

Dillon scored into an empty net with 20 seconds remaining.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|6 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories