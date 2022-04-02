Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cowell’s equalizer helps Earthquakes tie Austin 2-2

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Austin on Saturday.

Marcos López played a corner kick that was redirected by Ján Gregus and Cowell split a pair of defenders to put away a left-footed finish from point-blank range for the Earthquakes (0-3-2) in the 72nd minute.

Maximiliano Urruti and Sebastian Driussi scored one goal each for Austin (2-1-2).

The Earthquakes outshot Austin 12-9, with six shots on goal to five for Austin.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Brad Stuver made four saves for Austin.

Up next for the Earthquakes is a matchup Saturday with the Houston Dynamo on the road, while Austin plays Minnesota United on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News