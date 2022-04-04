Trending:
Cubs 15, White Sox 9

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 9 17 9 Totals 41 15 18 13
Andrson ss 3 2 2 1 R.Ortga dh 3 1 2 1
Mendick ss 2 1 1 1 A.Rivas dh 2 1 0 0
L.Rbert cf 3 0 3 2 Bllstrs dh 1 0 0 0
Cspedes cf 2 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 4 1 1 3
J.Abreu 1b 2 0 1 1 Hrmsllo cf 2 0 0 0
G.Shets 1b 2 1 1 0 Cntrras c 4 2 2 2
A.Engel dh 3 0 0 0 Frazier lf 1 0 0 0
Destino dh 2 0 1 1 Ia.Happ lf 3 2 3 1
Jimenez lf 3 1 1 1 J.Hicks c 1 0 0 0
Dedelow lf 1 1 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 1 1 1
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Gr.Byrd 1b 1 1 1 0
Sanchez 3b 2 0 1 0 S.Szuki rf 3 2 2 1
A.Vughn rf 5 1 3 1 M.Pabon 2b 1 1 1 1
Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 0 Heyward cf 2 1 1 1
Le.Sosa 2b 2 0 0 0 Alcntra rf 2 0 1 0
N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0 J.Vllar 3b 4 0 0 1
Frnndez c 2 1 1 1 Slghter 3b 1 0 1 1
Hoerner ss 3 2 2 0
Splveda ss 0 0 0 0
Chicago 130 010 130 9
Chicago 006 070 02(x) 15

DP_Chicago 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (4), Robert (4), Sheets (3), Happ (1), Pabon (1). 3B_Hoerner (1). HR_Mendick (1), Jimenez (3), Fernandez (1), Madrigal (1), Contreras (2), Happ (1). SB_Ortega (1). CS_Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Velasquez 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 5
Henzman L, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0
Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 2-3 2 4 2 2 1
Sousa 1-3 4 3 0 0 2
Paulino 2 1 0 0 0 3
Peralta 1 4 2 2 0 0
Chicago
Smyly W, 1-0 2 2-3 7 4 4 1 2
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Roberts 1 1 0 0 0 0
Robertson H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wick 1 4 3 3 1 1
Holmes 2 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_Schwindel by_Henzman; Sepulveda by_Peralta.

PB_Ciuffo.

WP_Ruiz; Sousa.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:41. A_8742

