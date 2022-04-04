Cubs 15, White Sox 9

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|9
|17
|9
|
|Totals
|41
|15
|18
|13
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|R.Ortga dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Rivas dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
|Bllstrs dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cspedes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hrmsllo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|A.Engel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Destino dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ia.Happ lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Hicks c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dedelow lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Byrd 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Szuki rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|A.Vughn rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|M.Pabon 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Le.Sosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vllar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Frnndez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Slghter 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Splveda ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|130
|010
|130
|–
|9
|Chicago
|006
|070
|02(x)
|–
|15
DP_Chicago 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (4), Robert (4), Sheets (3), Happ (1), Pabon (1). 3B_Hoerner (1). HR_Mendick (1), Jimenez (3), Fernandez (1), Madrigal (1), Contreras (2), Happ (1). SB_Ortega (1). CS_Ortega (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Henzman L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Sousa
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Paulino
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wick
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Holmes
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Schwindel by_Henzman; Sepulveda by_Peralta.
PB_Ciuffo.
WP_Ruiz; Sousa.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:41. A_8742
