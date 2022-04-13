Cubs aim to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -126, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Cubs won the first, 2-1.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Pirates batted .236 as a team in the 2021 season with a .673 OPS.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record in road games last season. The Cubs slugged .407 with a .312 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

