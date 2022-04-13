Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cubs aim to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -126, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Cubs won the first, 2-1.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Pirates batted .236 as a team in the 2021 season with a .673 OPS.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record in road games last season. The Cubs slugged .407 with a .312 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories