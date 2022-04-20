Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (6-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-5, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago is 3-2 in home games and 6-5 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 4-2 at home and 6-5 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.06 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has five doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-27 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has a .372 batting average to rank third on the Rays, and has five doubles, a triple and a home run. Manuel Margot is 9-for-33 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

