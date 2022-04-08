Trending:
Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 4

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:41 am
Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Cubs +140

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Cubs slugged .407 with a .719 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 50-31 in road games a season ago. The Brewers averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

