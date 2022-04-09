On Air: Issues in the News
Sports News

Cubs play the Brewers leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:55 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -158, Cubs +135

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Cubs averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers batted .233 as a team in the 2021 season with a .713 OPS.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories