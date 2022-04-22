Cubs take home losing streak into matchup with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-7, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-7, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -162, Pirates +139

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break their three-game home skid.

Chicago has gone 3-4 in home games and 6-7 overall. The Cubs have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Pittsburgh has a 6-7 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Pirates have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-28 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has a .333 batting average to rank seventh on the Pirates, and has four doubles. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.