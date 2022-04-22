Dallas takes on the Houston Dynamo in conference action

Houston Dynamo (3-1-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (3-1-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -121, Houston +340, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and the Houston Dynamo meet in conference action.

Dallas is 3-0-0 in conference play. Dallas ranks second in the MLS giving up only four goals.

The Dynamo are 2-1-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are 2-1 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has five goals and one assist for Dallas. Franco Jara has one goal.

Darwin Quintero has scored four goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Dallas: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured).

Dynamo: Daniel Steres (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

