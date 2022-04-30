On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Danish teen Rune to play Van de Zandschulp in BMW Open final

April 30, 2022 1:33 pm
MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the final of the BMW Open after they came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Rune defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4 6-4 in both players’ first ATP Tour semifinal, and Van de Zandschulp rallied to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Rune, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday, two days after he stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round, also ousted Jiri Lehecka and Emil Ruusuvuori at the clay-court tournament.

Van de Zandschulp had a much tougher match, taking nearly three hours to get past Kecmanovic in damp conditions.

The 70th-ranked Rune is the third youngest finalist and bidding to become the third youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won it at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

