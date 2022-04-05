On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
De Bruyne gives Man City 1-0 edge over Atletico Madrid in CL

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 5:03 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found its way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden’s vision. Just 79 seconds after coming off the bench, Foden slid in a fine throughball and De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle.

Both City and Atletico have reached the Champions League final but have never lifted the trophy.

In the night’s other quarterfinal first leg, six-time European champion Liverpool won 3-1 at Benfica.

