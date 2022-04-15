Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 2 7 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .417 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .138 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .308 Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .227 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .133 Castro ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 0 11 Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .107 Perez c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .214 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .087 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .350

Detroit 000 000 200_2 3 1 Kansas City 000 100 000_1 5 0

E_Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR_Torkelson (2), off Keller. RBIs_Torkelson 2 (5), Santana (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Castro); Kansas City 2 (Santana, Dozier). RISP_Detroit 1 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Benintendi.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 5 2-3 4 1 0 0 7 90 3.72 Barnes, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Jiménez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Fulmer, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 0-1 7 3 2 2 2 5 86 1.38 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.00 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:18. A_16,720 (37,903).

