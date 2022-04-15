Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|2
|7
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.138
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|0
|11
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.087
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200_2
|3
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|0
E_Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR_Torkelson (2), off Keller. RBIs_Torkelson 2 (5), Santana (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Castro); Kansas City 2 (Santana, Dozier). RISP_Detroit 1 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Benintendi.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|90
|3.72
|Barnes, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Fulmer, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-1
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|86
|1.38
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.00
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:18. A_16,720 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.