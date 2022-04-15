Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 3 2 2 7
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .417
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .138
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .308
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .227
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .133
Castro ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 5 1 0 11
Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .107
Perez c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .214
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .087
Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .350
Detroit 000 000 200_2 3 1
Kansas City 000 100 000_1 5 0

E_Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR_Torkelson (2), off Keller. RBIs_Torkelson 2 (5), Santana (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Castro); Kansas City 2 (Santana, Dozier). RISP_Detroit 1 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 4.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Runners moved up_Benintendi.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal 5 2-3 4 1 0 0 7 90 3.72
Barnes, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Jiménez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Fulmer, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 0-1 7 3 2 2 2 5 86 1.38
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.00
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:18. A_16,720 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories