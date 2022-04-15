Trending:
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:43 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 33 1 5 1
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 2 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0
Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 2 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Castro ss 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0
Detroit 000 000 200 2
Kansas City 000 100 000 1

E_Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR_Torkelson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 5 2-3 4 1 0 0 7
Barnes W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Keller L,0-1 7 3 2 2 2 5
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:18. A_16,720 (37,903).

Top Stories