Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR_Torkelson (2).
|Detroit
|Skubal
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Barnes W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Keller L,0-1
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:18. A_16,720 (37,903).
