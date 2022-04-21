Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torres ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|02x
|—
|3
DP_New York 1, Detroit 1. LOB_New York 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Donaldson (3), Grossman (1), Reyes (1), Meadows (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,0-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|M.Castro
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Peralta H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto S,3-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
M.Castro pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:34. A_21,529 (41,083).
Copyright
