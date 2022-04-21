On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 3:59 pm
< a min read
      
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 29 3 7 3
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Grossman rf 3 1 3 1
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
LeMahieu 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 2
Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0
Gonzalez 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0
Donaldson ph 1 0 1 0 Reyes cf 3 1 1 0
Locastro pr 0 0 0 0
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 0
Torres ph-2b 1 0 1 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Detroit 001 000 02x 3

DP_New York 1, Detroit 1. LOB_New York 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Donaldson (3), Grossman (1), Reyes (1), Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery L,0-1 6 3 1 1 2 5
M.Castro 1 3 2 2 1 0
Luetge 1 1 0 0 1 0
Detroit
Pineda W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 2
Barnes H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wi.Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lange H,2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Soto S,3-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

M.Castro pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:34. A_21,529 (41,083).

