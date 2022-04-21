On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 3:59 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 1 4
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
LeMahieu 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .135
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Gonzalez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Donaldson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .191
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .097
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .417
b-Torres ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 7 3 4 5
Grossman rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .226
Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .308
Meadows lf 4 0 1 2 0 3 .306
Haase c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .160
Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .206
W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Reyes cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .261
New York 000 000 000_0 7 0
Detroit 001 000 02x_3 7 0

a-doubled for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-singled for Trevino in the 8th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Donaldson (3), Grossman (1), Reyes (1), Meadows (1). RBIs_Grossman (3), Meadows 2 (4). CS_W.Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Trevino, Stanton 3); Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Haase 2, Candelario). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Detroit 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Schoop, Candelario. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Candelario.

DP_New York 1 (Higashioka, Rizzo); Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 0-1 6 3 1 1 2 5 86 2.51
M.Castro 1 3 2 2 1 0 24 3.00
Luetge 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 1.69
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 0 2 60 0.00
Barnes, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Wi.Peralta, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Lange, H, 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 11 3.86
Soto, S, 3-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 3-2, Soto 3-0. IBB_off Luetge (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:34. A_21,529 (41,083).

Top Stories