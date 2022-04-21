Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|4
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Gonzalez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.097
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|b-Torres ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|4
|5
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.306
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Reyes cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|02x_3
|7
|0
a-doubled for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-singled for Trevino in the 8th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 8th.
LOB_New York 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Donaldson (3), Grossman (1), Reyes (1), Meadows (1). RBIs_Grossman (3), Meadows 2 (4). CS_W.Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Trevino, Stanton 3); Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Haase 2, Candelario). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Detroit 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Schoop, Candelario. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Candelario.
DP_New York 1 (Higashioka, Rizzo); Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 0-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|2.51
|M.Castro
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.00
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.69
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|0.00
|Barnes, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Wi.Peralta, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Lange, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.86
|Soto, S, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 3-2, Soto 3-0. IBB_off Luetge (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:34. A_21,529 (41,083).
