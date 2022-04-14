Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 11:36 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 34 2 7 2
Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 Merrifield rf 5 0 1 1
Meadows lf 4 0 2 1 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 3 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 1 3 0
Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 1 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0
Castro ss 3 0 0 1 Taylor cf 3 0 1 1
Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Haase ph-c 2 1 1 0 Olivares ph 1 0 0 0
Detroit 020 000 200 4
Kansas City 000 200 000 2

E_Mize (0). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B_Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). SB_Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF_Castro (1). S_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 5 6 2 2 2 2
Jiménez W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lange H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Greinke 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 0
Snider 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brentz L,0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Greinke (Torkelson). WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

T_3:10. A_9,595 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories