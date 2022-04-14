Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Mize (0). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B_Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). SB_Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF_Castro (1). S_Mondesi (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Jiménez W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Snider
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz L,0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Coleman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Greinke (Torkelson). WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:10. A_9,595 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.