Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.476
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.158
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Haase ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.053
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|b-Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|020
|000
|200_4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|0
a-singled for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.
E_Mize (0). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B_Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). RBIs_Torkelson (3), Castro (1), Reyes (3), Meadows (2), Taylor (3), Merrifield (2). SB_Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF_Castro. S_Mondesi.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Reyes, Schoop); Kansas City 5 (Perez, Lopez 2, Witt Jr. 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 9.
GIDP_Torkelson, Reyes.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana; Mondesi, Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|88
|5.40
|Jiménez, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Lange, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.40
|Fulmer, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Soto, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.25
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|85
|2.45
|Snider
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Brentz, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|15.43
|Coleman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Clarke
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Coleman 2-0. HBP_Greinke (Torkelson). WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:10. A_9,595 (37,903).
