Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 11:36 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 9 4 2 5
Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Meadows lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .476
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .160
Cabrera dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .318
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105
Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .158
Castro ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .300
Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .154
a-Haase ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .176
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 6
Merrifield rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .381
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .053
Dozier dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .316
Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .143
Taylor cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .294
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294
b-Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Detroit 020 000 200_4 9 0
Kansas City 000 200 000_2 7 0

a-singled for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Mize (0). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B_Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). RBIs_Torkelson (3), Castro (1), Reyes (3), Meadows (2), Taylor (3), Merrifield (2). SB_Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF_Castro. S_Mondesi.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Reyes, Schoop); Kansas City 5 (Perez, Lopez 2, Witt Jr. 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 9.

GIDP_Torkelson, Reyes.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana; Mondesi, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize 5 6 2 2 2 2 88 5.40
Jiménez, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Lange, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.40
Fulmer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Soto, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.25
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 0 85 2.45
Snider 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Brentz, L, 0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 23 15.43
Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Clarke 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Coleman 2-0. HBP_Greinke (Torkelson). WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:10. A_9,595 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories