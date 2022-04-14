Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 9 4 2 5 Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Meadows lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .476 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .160 Cabrera dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .318 Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105 Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .158 Castro ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .300 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .154 a-Haase ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .176

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 6 Merrifield rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .381 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .053 Dozier dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .316 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .143 Taylor cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .294 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294 b-Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Detroit 020 000 200_4 9 0 Kansas City 000 200 000_2 7 0

a-singled for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Mize (0). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B_Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). RBIs_Torkelson (3), Castro (1), Reyes (3), Meadows (2), Taylor (3), Merrifield (2). SB_Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF_Castro. S_Mondesi.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Reyes, Schoop); Kansas City 5 (Perez, Lopez 2, Witt Jr. 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 9.

GIDP_Torkelson, Reyes.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana; Mondesi, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize 5 6 2 2 2 2 88 5.40 Jiménez, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Lange, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.40 Fulmer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Soto, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.25

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 0 85 2.45 Snider 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Brentz, L, 0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 23 15.43 Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Clarke 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Coleman 2-0. HBP_Greinke (Torkelson). WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:10. A_9,595 (37,903).

