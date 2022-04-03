Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks 8, White Sox 4

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 12:36 am
< a min read
      
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 36 8 11 7
L.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 D.Vrsho rf 4 1 1 0
Rdrguez 2b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz lf 1 0 1 0
Pollock rf 2 1 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 3 2 1
L.Meses rf 3 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 1 0 0 0
G.Shets 1b 2 1 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 3 0 0 0
A.Engel cf 4 1 2 1 Vkovich 3b 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Canzone lf 4 0 2 3
S.Zvala c 1 0 1 0 Cintron 2b 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez 3b 4 1 1 0 Carroll dh 3 0 0 1
M.Adlfo lf 3 0 2 3 Grterol c 4 1 2 1
Mendick ss 4 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 3 0 1 0
Cspedes dh 4 0 1 0 J.Lwlar ss 4 1 1 1
Fltcher cf 3 1 0 0
Barrosa cf 1 1 1 0
Chicago 000 103 000 4
Arizona 231 100 010 8

E_Alcantara (1), Lawlar (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 8. 2B_Adolfo (2), Varsho (1), Diaz (2). 3B_Barrosa (1). CS_Engel (1), Lawlar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 7 4 1 5
Broadway 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Freeman 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Bummer 2 0 0 0 0 2
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 1 2 1 1 0 1
Arizona
Kelly W, 1-0 4 1 1 0 0 5
Mantiply 1 2 0 0 0 2
Melancon 1 3 3 3 2 0
Jameson H, 1 2 1 0 0 2 4
Tice 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Grandal.

Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Paul Emmel;.

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

T_3:14. A_8037

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News