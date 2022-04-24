Diamondbacks and Mets play to determine series winner

New York Mets (11-5, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-9, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-0, 2.20 ERA, .92 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -164, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona is 6-9 overall and 3-5 in home games. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 3.32 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

New York has a 5-2 record in home games and an 11-5 record overall. The Mets have hit 15 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer has a .375 batting average to rank fourth on the Diamondbacks, and has three doubles and a home run. Pavin Smith is 11-for-31 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

