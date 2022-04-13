Diamondbacks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (4-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-4)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, .00 ERA, .45 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to end their four-game losing streak when they take on the Houston Astros.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks batted .236 as a team in the 2021 season with a .691 OPS.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Astros slugged .444 with a .339 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

