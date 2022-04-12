Diamondbacks bring home losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Houston Astros (3-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -140, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Houston Astros.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 32-49 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.5 in the 2021 season.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Astros averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 221 home runs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.