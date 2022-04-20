Trending:
Diamondbacks face the Nationals looking to stop road slide

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-6, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -129, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 3-2 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The Nationals are 4-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has gone 2-4 in home games and 3-8 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 1-5 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a double, a home run and nine RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 8-for-34 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pavin Smith has a .241 batting average to rank seventh on the Diamondbacks, and has a double. Seth Beer is 9-for-24 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .160 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

