Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks face the Padres leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

San Diego Padres (0-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -149, Diamondbacks +127; over/under is 9 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.5.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories