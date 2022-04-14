Trending:
Dodgers take on the Reds in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, one strikeout); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -267, Reds +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

