Dodgers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-6, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.25 ERA, .50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -118, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 5-3 in home games and 9-6 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record at home and a 10-3 record overall. The Dodgers have a 0-1 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has a .388 batting average to rank eighth on the Padres, and has six doubles. Manny Machado is 15-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .255 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

