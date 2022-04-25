Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fifth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, .59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.
Arizona is 6-10 overall and 3-6 at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-8 in games when they have given up a home run.
Los Angeles is 11-4 overall and 6-1 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer has three doubles and a home run for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.
Cody Bellinger leads the Dodgers with four home runs while slugging .582. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by nine runs
Dodgers: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
