On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks, including 2023 1st

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded two first-round picks in this month’s draft to the New Orleans in a major swap of assets.

The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

The move leaves Philadelphia with two firsts, Nos. 15 and 18. The Saints also now have two firsts.

___

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 TechNet Indo-Pacific
4|11 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
4|11 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories