ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 63 39 16 6 2 86 232 179 Newfoundland 59 37 19 3 0 77 233 174 Worcester 62 29 27 4 2 64 210 213 Maine 63 29 28 4 2 64 203 211 Trois-Rivieres 61 28 28 4 1 61 203 218 Adirondack 63 25 35 3 0 53 183 243

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 65 41 20 3 1 86 202 170 Florida 65 36 19 6 4 82 214 171 Jacksonville 64 37 22 3 2 79 189 159 Orlando 64 31 27 5 1 68 176 200 Greenville 63 28 26 5 4 65 178 178 South Carolina 66 24 36 6 0 54 163 217 Norfolk 64 23 36 2 3 51 170 241

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 63 43 17 1 2 89 238 179 Fort Wayne 64 36 21 6 1 79 244 200 Cincinnati 65 34 28 3 0 71 220 211 Kalamazoo 63 33 29 1 0 67 202 222 Wheeling 64 32 28 4 0 68 220 226 Iowa 64 27 28 8 1 63 205 228 Indy 64 29 30 2 3 63 200 208

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 66 38 25 2 1 79 219 211 Rapid City 65 33 22 5 5 76 214 206 Idaho 66 35 28 2 1 73 205 170 Allen 62 29 25 7 1 66 207 213 Tulsa 65 32 28 3 2 69 195 203 Kansas City 65 29 31 4 1 63 191 221 Wichita 64 24 31 9 0 57 183 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 4, Orlando 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Idaho 3, Florida 0

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Allen 3, Kansas City 1

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

