ECHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 63 39 16 6 2 86 232 179 Newfoundland 60 38 19 3 0 79 237 174 Worcester 63 29 28 4 2 64 210 217 Maine 64 29 28 4 3 65 206 215 Trois-Rivieres 61 28 28 4 1 61 203 218 Adirondack 64 26 35 3 0 55 187 246

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 66 41 21 3 1 86 204 173 Florida 66 37 19 6 4 84 217 172 Jacksonville 65 37 23 3 2 79 190 165 Greenville 64 29 26 5 4 67 181 180 Orlando 65 31 28 5 1 68 179 207 South Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220 Norfolk 65 24 36 2 3 53 176 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 64 44 17 1 2 91 242 182 Fort Wayne 65 36 22 6 1 79 246 204 Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213 Kalamazoo 64 34 29 1 0 69 206 224 Wheeling 64 32 28 4 0 68 220 226 Iowa 65 27 29 8 1 63 207 233 Indy 65 29 31 2 3 63 203 212

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209 Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215 Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173 Tulsa 66 33 28 3 2 71 199 204 Allen 63 29 26 7 1 66 208 217 Kansas City 66 29 31 4 2 64 193 224 Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

