Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 63 39 16 6 2 86 232 179
Newfoundland 60 38 19 3 0 79 237 174
Worcester 63 29 28 4 2 64 210 217
Maine 64 29 28 4 3 65 206 215
Trois-Rivieres 61 28 28 4 1 61 203 218
Adirondack 64 26 35 3 0 55 187 246

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 66 41 21 3 1 86 204 173
Florida 66 37 19 6 4 84 217 172
Jacksonville 65 37 23 3 2 79 190 165
Greenville 64 29 26 5 4 67 181 180
Orlando 65 31 28 5 1 68 179 207
South Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220
Norfolk 65 24 36 2 3 53 176 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 64 44 17 1 2 91 242 182
Fort Wayne 65 36 22 6 1 79 246 204
Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213
Kalamazoo 64 34 29 1 0 69 206 224
Wheeling 64 32 28 4 0 68 220 226
Iowa 65 27 29 8 1 63 207 233
Indy 65 29 31 2 3 63 203 212

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209
Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215
Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173
Tulsa 66 33 28 3 2 71 199 204
Allen 63 29 26 7 1 66 208 217
Kansas City 66 29 31 4 2 64 193 224
Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

        Read more: Sports News

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News