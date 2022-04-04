ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 64 39 16 7 2 87 235 183 Newfoundland 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175 Maine 65 30 28 4 3 67 210 215 Trois-Rivieres 62 29 28 4 1 63 207 221 Worcester 64 29 29 4 2 64 211 220 Adirondack 65 26 36 3 0 55 187 250

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 67 42 21 3 1 88 208 176 Florida 66 37 19 6 4 84 217 172 Jacksonville 65 37 23 3 2 79 190 165 Orlando 65 31 28 5 1 68 179 207 Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184 South Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220 Norfolk 65 24 36 2 3 53 176 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 65 45 17 1 2 93 246 183 Fort Wayne 66 36 23 6 1 79 247 209 Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213 Wheeling 65 33 28 4 0 70 225 227 Kalamazoo 65 34 30 1 0 69 207 228 Indy 66 30 31 2 3 65 209 214 Iowa 66 27 30 8 1 63 209 239

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209 Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215 Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173 Tulsa 67 33 28 3 3 72 201 207 Allen 64 30 26 7 1 68 211 219 Kansas City 66 29 31 4 2 64 193 224 Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 1

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

