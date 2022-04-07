On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 10:09 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 65 40 16 7 2 89 239 186
Newfoundland 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175
Trois-Rivieres 63 30 28 4 1 65 211 223
Worcester 65 30 29 4 2 66 215 223
Maine 66 30 29 4 3 67 213 219
Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 68 39 19 6 4 88 227 175
Atlanta 68 42 22 3 1 88 209 183
Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 192 168
Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184
Orlando 67 31 29 6 1 69 182 214
South Carolina 68 26 36 6 0 58 173 222
Norfolk 66 25 36 2 3 55 180 243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 66 45 18 1 2 93 249 188
Fort Wayne 67 37 23 6 1 81 252 212
Wheeling 66 34 28 4 0 72 231 231
Cincinnati 67 35 29 3 0 73 227 217
Kalamazoo 66 35 30 1 0 71 212 230
Indy 67 30 32 2 3 65 211 219
Iowa 67 27 31 8 1 63 213 245

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 68 39 26 2 1 81 226 216
Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209
Allen 66 32 26 7 1 72 221 225
Tulsa 68 34 28 3 3 74 207 208
Idaho 68 35 30 2 1 73 207 177
Kansas City 68 29 32 5 2 65 199 234
Wichita 66 25 32 9 0 59 187 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 6, Wichita 1

Florida 7, Atlanta 1

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Norfolk 4, Orlando 1

Reading 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Cincinnati 2

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Wheeling 6, Iowa 4

Allen 7, Kansas City 4

        Read more: Sports News

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - CAR - Commerce
4|13 Accelerate BERT Inference with...
4|13 Powering and Securing Federal Agencies...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories