ECHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 65 40 16 7 2 89 239 186 Newfoundland 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175 Trois-Rivieres 63 30 28 4 1 65 211 223 Worcester 65 30 29 4 2 66 215 223 Maine 66 30 29 4 3 67 213 219 Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 68 39 19 6 4 88 227 175 Atlanta 68 42 22 3 1 88 209 183 Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 192 168 Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184 Orlando 67 31 29 6 1 69 182 214 South Carolina 68 26 36 6 0 58 173 222 Norfolk 66 25 36 2 3 55 180 243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 66 45 18 1 2 93 249 188 Fort Wayne 67 37 23 6 1 81 252 212 Wheeling 66 34 28 4 0 72 231 231 Cincinnati 67 35 29 3 0 73 227 217 Kalamazoo 66 35 30 1 0 71 212 230 Indy 67 30 32 2 3 65 211 219 Iowa 67 27 31 8 1 63 213 245

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 68 39 26 2 1 81 226 216 Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209 Allen 66 32 26 7 1 72 221 225 Tulsa 68 34 28 3 3 74 207 208 Idaho 68 35 30 2 1 73 207 177 Kansas City 68 29 32 5 2 65 199 234 Wichita 66 25 32 9 0 59 187 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 6, Wichita 1

Florida 7, Atlanta 1

Norfolk 4, Orlando 1

Reading 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Cincinnati 2

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Wheeling 6, Iowa 4

Allen 7, Kansas City 4

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

