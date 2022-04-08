ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|66
|41
|16
|7
|2
|91
|243
|187
|Newfoundland
|62
|40
|19
|3
|0
|83
|243
|177
|Trois-Rivieres
|64
|31
|28
|4
|1
|67
|217
|223
|Worcester
|66
|30
|30
|4
|2
|66
|215
|229
|Maine
|67
|30
|30
|4
|3
|67
|214
|223
|Adirondack
|66
|26
|37
|3
|0
|55
|190
|254
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|69
|40
|19
|6
|4
|90
|232
|176
|Atlanta
|69
|42
|23
|3
|1
|88
|210
|187
|Jacksonville
|67
|38
|24
|3
|2
|81
|196
|169
|Greenville
|67
|31
|27
|5
|4
|71
|195
|191
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|South Carolina
|69
|26
|37
|6
|0
|58
|174
|227
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|67
|46
|18
|1
|2
|95
|255
|190
|Fort Wayne
|68
|37
|24
|6
|1
|81
|254
|218
|Wheeling
|67
|35
|28
|4
|0
|74
|233
|232
|Cincinnati
|68
|35
|30
|3
|0
|73
|229
|220
|Kalamazoo
|67
|35
|31
|1
|0
|71
|214
|234
|Indy
|68
|30
|33
|2
|3
|65
|212
|221
|Iowa
|68
|28
|31
|8
|1
|65
|217
|247
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|68
|39
|26
|2
|1
|81
|226
|216
|Rapid City
|68
|34
|23
|6
|5
|79
|225
|220
|Tulsa
|69
|35
|28
|3
|3
|76
|215
|210
|Allen
|67
|32
|26
|8
|1
|73
|223
|228
|Idaho
|68
|35
|30
|2
|1
|73
|207
|177
|Kansas City
|69
|30
|32
|5
|2
|67
|202
|236
|Wichita
|67
|25
|33
|9
|0
|59
|189
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 7, Norfolk 4
Greenville 5, Rapid City 4
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2
Reading 4, Maine 1
Wheeling 2, Indy 1
Florida 5, South Carolina 1
Greenville 6, Rapid City 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 2
Tulsa 8, Wichita 2
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
