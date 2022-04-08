Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 66 41 16 7 2 91 243 187
Newfoundland 62 40 19 3 0 83 243 177
Trois-Rivieres 64 31 28 4 1 67 217 223
Worcester 66 30 30 4 2 66 215 229
Maine 67 30 30 4 3 67 214 223
Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 69 40 19 6 4 90 232 176
Atlanta 69 42 23 3 1 88 210 187
Jacksonville 67 38 24 3 2 81 196 169
Greenville 67 31 27 5 4 71 195 191
Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218
South Carolina 69 26 37 6 0 58 174 227
Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 67 46 18 1 2 95 255 190
Fort Wayne 68 37 24 6 1 81 254 218
Wheeling 67 35 28 4 0 74 233 232
Cincinnati 68 35 30 3 0 73 229 220
Kalamazoo 67 35 31 1 0 71 214 234
Indy 68 30 33 2 3 65 212 221
Iowa 68 28 31 8 1 65 217 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 68 39 26 2 1 81 226 216
Rapid City 68 34 23 6 5 79 225 220
Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210
Allen 67 32 26 8 1 73 223 228
Idaho 68 35 30 2 1 73 207 177
Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236
Wichita 67 25 33 9 0 59 189 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Rapid City 4

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

        Read more: Sports News

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories