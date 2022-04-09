ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 66 41 16 7 2 91 243 187 Newfoundland 62 40 19 3 0 83 243 177 Trois-Rivieres 64 31 28 4 1 67 217 223 Worcester 66 30 30 4 2 66 215 229 Maine 67 30 30 4 3 67 214 223 Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 69 40 19 6 4 90 232 176 Atlanta 69 42 23 3 1 88 210 187 Jacksonville 67 38 24 3 2 81 196 169 Greenville 67 31 27 5 4 71 195 191 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 South Carolina 69 26 37 6 0 58 174 227 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 67 46 18 1 2 95 255 190 Fort Wayne 68 37 24 6 1 81 254 218 Wheeling 67 35 28 4 0 74 233 232 Cincinnati 68 35 30 3 0 73 229 220 Kalamazoo 67 35 31 1 0 71 214 234 Indy 68 30 33 2 3 65 212 221 Iowa 68 28 31 8 1 65 217 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 69 39 27 2 1 81 227 219 Rapid City 68 34 23 6 5 79 225 220 Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210 Allen 67 32 26 8 1 73 223 228 Idaho 69 36 30 2 1 75 210 178 Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236 Wichita 67 25 33 9 0 59 189 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.