Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 68 43 16 7 2 95 250 191
Newfoundland 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185
Trois-Rivieres 65 31 28 5 1 68 219 226
Worcester 68 31 31 4 2 68 222 237
Maine 69 30 31 5 3 68 218 230
Adirondack 67 27 37 3 0 57 196 258

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182
Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190
Jacksonville 68 38 25 3 2 81 199 174
Greenville 68 32 27 5 4 73 202 197
Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218
South Carolina 70 27 37 6 0 60 180 230
Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 69 47 19 1 2 97 261 196
Fort Wayne 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224
Wheeling 69 36 29 4 0 76 239 238
Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230
Kalamazoo 69 36 32 1 0 73 220 240
Indy 69 31 33 2 3 67 218 223
Iowa 69 28 32 8 1 65 219 253

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219
Rapid City 69 34 24 6 5 79 231 227
Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210
Allen 69 33 27 8 1 75 230 234
Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182
Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236
Wichita 69 26 34 9 0 61 195 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Newfoundland 4

Adirondack 6, Worcester 4

Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Reading 2, Maine 1

Greenville 7, Rapid City 6

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

Wichita 5, Allen 3

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

