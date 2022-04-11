ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|68
|43
|16
|7
|2
|95
|250
|191
|Newfoundland
|64
|41
|20
|3
|0
|85
|253
|185
|Trois-Rivieres
|65
|31
|28
|5
|1
|68
|219
|226
|Worcester
|68
|31
|31
|4
|2
|68
|222
|237
|Maine
|69
|30
|31
|5
|3
|68
|218
|230
|Adirondack
|67
|27
|37
|3
|0
|57
|196
|258
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|40
|20
|6
|4
|90
|235
|182
|Atlanta
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|215
|190
|Jacksonville
|68
|38
|25
|3
|2
|81
|199
|174
|Greenville
|68
|32
|27
|5
|4
|73
|202
|197
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|South Carolina
|70
|27
|37
|6
|0
|60
|180
|230
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|69
|47
|19
|1
|2
|97
|261
|196
|Fort Wayne
|70
|38
|25
|6
|1
|83
|260
|224
|Wheeling
|69
|36
|29
|4
|0
|76
|239
|238
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|31
|3
|0
|75
|237
|230
|Kalamazoo
|69
|36
|32
|1
|0
|73
|220
|240
|Indy
|69
|31
|33
|2
|3
|67
|218
|223
|Iowa
|69
|28
|32
|8
|1
|65
|219
|253
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|70
|40
|27
|2
|1
|83
|231
|219
|Rapid City
|69
|34
|24
|6
|5
|79
|231
|227
|Tulsa
|69
|35
|28
|3
|3
|76
|215
|210
|Allen
|69
|33
|27
|8
|1
|75
|230
|234
|Idaho
|70
|36
|31
|2
|1
|75
|210
|182
|Kansas City
|69
|30
|32
|5
|2
|67
|202
|236
|Wichita
|69
|26
|34
|9
|0
|61
|195
|250
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Newfoundland 4
Adirondack 6, Worcester 4
Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1
Reading 2, Maine 1
Greenville 7, Rapid City 6
Wheeling 3, Toledo 2
Wichita 5, Allen 3
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.