ECHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 68 43 16 7 2 95 250 191 Newfoundland 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185 Trois-Rivieres 65 31 28 5 1 68 219 226 Worcester 68 31 31 4 2 68 222 237 Maine 69 30 31 5 3 68 218 230 Adirondack 67 27 37 3 0 57 196 258

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 Jacksonville 68 38 25 3 2 81 199 174 Greenville 68 32 27 5 4 73 202 197 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 South Carolina 70 27 37 6 0 60 180 230 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 69 47 19 1 2 97 261 196 Fort Wayne 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224 Wheeling 69 36 29 4 0 76 239 238 Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230 Kalamazoo 69 36 32 1 0 73 220 240 Indy 69 31 33 2 3 67 218 223 Iowa 69 28 32 8 1 65 219 253

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219 Rapid City 69 34 24 6 5 79 231 227 Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210 Allen 69 33 27 8 1 75 230 234 Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182 Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236 Wichita 69 26 34 9 0 61 195 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Newfoundland 4

Adirondack 6, Worcester 4

Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Reading 2, Maine 1

Greenville 7, Rapid City 6

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

Wichita 5, Allen 3

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

