On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 69 43 17 7 2 95 252 197
Newfoundland 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185
Trois-Rivieres 67 32 29 5 1 70 222 231
Worcester 69 32 31 4 2 70 225 237
Maine 70 31 31 5 3 70 224 232
Adirondack 68 27 38 3 0 57 198 261

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182
Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190
Jacksonville 71 39 27 3 2 83 203 184
Greenville 69 32 27 6 4 74 203 199
Orlando 69 33 29 6 1 73 195 220
South Carolina 71 28 37 6 0 62 185 234
Norfolk 69 26 37 3 3 58 191 255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 70 47 19 2 2 98 265 201
Fort Wayne 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224
Wheeling 70 37 29 4 0 78 242 240
Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230
Kalamazoo 70 36 33 1 0 73 222 243
Indy 70 32 33 2 3 69 223 227
Iowa 70 29 32 8 1 67 224 254

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219
Rapid City 70 35 24 6 5 81 236 229
Tulsa 70 35 29 3 3 76 217 215
Allen 70 33 28 8 1 75 231 239
Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182
Kansas City 70 30 33 5 2 67 203 241
Wichita 70 27 34 9 0 63 200 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 5, Toledo 4

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Maine 6, Reading 2

Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4

Iowa 5, Allen 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories