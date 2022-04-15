ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 69 43 17 7 2 95 252 197 Newfoundland 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185 Trois-Rivieres 67 32 29 5 1 70 222 231 Worcester 69 32 31 4 2 70 225 237 Maine 70 31 31 5 3 70 224 232 Adirondack 68 27 38 3 0 57 198 261

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 Jacksonville 71 39 27 3 2 83 203 184 Greenville 69 32 27 6 4 74 203 199 Orlando 69 33 29 6 1 73 195 220 South Carolina 71 28 37 6 0 62 185 234 Norfolk 69 26 37 3 3 58 191 255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 70 47 19 2 2 98 265 201 Fort Wayne 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224 Wheeling 70 37 29 4 0 78 242 240 Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230 Kalamazoo 70 36 33 1 0 73 222 243 Indy 70 32 33 2 3 69 223 227 Iowa 70 29 32 8 1 67 224 254

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219 Rapid City 70 35 24 6 5 81 236 229 Tulsa 70 35 29 3 3 76 217 215 Allen 70 33 28 8 1 75 231 239 Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182 Kansas City 70 30 33 5 2 67 203 241 Wichita 70 27 34 9 0 63 200 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

