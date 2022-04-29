On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Exercise rider at Keeneland dies after training accident

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 3:09 pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An exercise rider has died after being thrown from a horse at Keeneland’s training track.

Callie Witt, 20, died Friday morning after being thrown from a 2-year-old horse, Keeneland track spokeswoman Amy Gregory confirmed to The Associated Press.

On-site medical personnel immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries before Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived within 6 minutes and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department, according to a Keeneland press release. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

A Nebraska native, Witt worked for trainer Joe Sharp. She had been attending Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington.

Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said the track was “heartbroken by this tragic loss” and expressed prayers for Witt’s family, friends and the racing community.

