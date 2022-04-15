Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Dereck Rodríguez for release or assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 IL. Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead and C Austin Allen on the restricted list. Placed LHP Zach Logue, RHP Ryan Castellani, C Christian Bethancourt and INF Drew Jackson on the roster substitute list. Sent CF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Placed OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the IL. Recalled Nick Plummer from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Syracuse (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Rogers from the paternity list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Donovan Casey from Rochester (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Natasha Mack.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Lukko Finland loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTENING — Re-signed G Brian Elliott to a one-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfound (ECHL). Released G Ryan Parenteau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth and D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS Signed G Joel Blomqvist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
