Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 3:21 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Dereck Rodríguez for release or assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 IL. Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead and C Austin Allen on the restricted list. Placed LHP Zach Logue, RHP Ryan Castellani, C Christian Bethancourt and INF Drew Jackson on the roster substitute list. Sent CF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the IL. Recalled Nick Plummer from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Rogers from the paternity list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Donovan Casey from Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Natasha Mack.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Lukko Finland loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTENING — Re-signed G Brian Elliott to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfound (ECHL). Released G Ryan Parenteau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth and D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS Signed G Joel Blomqvist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

