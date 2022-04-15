Friday’s Transactions

Trending:
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Dereck Rodríguez for release or assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 IL. Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead and C Austin Allen on the restricted list. Placed LHP Zach Logue, RHP Ryan Castellani, C Christian Bethancourt and INF Drew Jackson on the roster substitute list. Sent CF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Assigned LHP Kevin Smith to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Travis Lakins from Norfolk.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the IL. Recalled Nick Plummer from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent LHP Jeff Singer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Rogers from the paternity list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Donovan Casey from Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Natasha Mack.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed Fs Mael Gilles and Sam Thomas Gray and G Vivian Gray to training camp contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract. Signed OT Brandon Kemp.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Lukko Finland loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Brian Elliott to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL). Released G Ryan Parenteau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL). Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth and D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

NEWFOUND GROWLERS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Quin Foreman from a standard player contract (SPC).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Evan Moyse to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Cody Mitzell to to USL side New Mexico United.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed M Eddie Gordon to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Clinton Crouch assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Felisha Legette-Jack assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.

