Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Casey Mize on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez on IL (health and safety protocol). Recalled INF Joe Perez from Corpus Christi (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Dereck Rodríguez for release or assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 IL. Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead and C Austin Allen on the restricted list. Placed LHP Zach Logue, RHP Ryan Castellani, C Christian Bethancourt and INF Drew Jackson on the roster substitute list. Sent CF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Assigned LHP Kevin Smith to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Travis Lakins from Norfolk.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled Nick Plummer from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned LHP Jeff Singer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Rogers from the paternity list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Donovan Casey from Rochester (IL).

Minor League Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Gunnar Kines.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Kyle Serrano.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Erick Heredia and OF Chris Kwitzer.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed F Kaba Masseny to a training camp contract.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Jordan Lewis to a rookie scale contract.

INDIANA FEVER — Announced F Emma Cannon has cleared waivers. Signed C Queen Egbo to a rookie scale contract. Signed Gs Lexie Hull and Destanni Henderson, Fs NaLyssa Smith and Emily Engstler and C Ameshysa Williams-Holliday to required tender contracts.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Kianna Smith, Fs Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Amy Atwell and G/F Rae Burrell to required tender contracts.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Natasha Mack.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed F Lorela Cubaj to a rookie scale contract.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed Fs Mael Gilles and Sam Thomas Gray and G Vivian Gray to training camp contracts.

WASHINGTON MYSTIC — Signed G Christyn Williams to a rookie scale contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DE Calais Campbell.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract. Signed OT Brandon Kemp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Dayden Primeau, to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled G Ken Appleby from Worcester (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari from Lukko Finland loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Recalled G Alex D’Orio from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Jasper Weatherby from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Brian Elliott to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL). Released G Ryan Parenteau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL). Reassigned RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Jacksonville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL). Reassigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled LW Riley McKay and RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned RW Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated G Brandon Kasel from reserve. Placed D Trey Phillips on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Tyler Poulsen. Activated D Jake Kearley from injured reserve and Fs Colby McAuley and Chad Costello from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu and F Jared Bethune on reserve and F J.D. Dudek on injured reserve effective April 9.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Zac Hermann from reserve. Suspended F Yushiroh Hirano.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Joe Pendenza from injured reserve. Placed F Kody McDonald on reserve and D Tyler Nanne on injured reserve effective April 2.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Skylar Garver from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Jordan Papirny to Henderson (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Quin Foreman. Activated Fs Liam Pecararo and Nikita Pavlychev from reserve. Placed F Luke Santerno and D Bradley Lalonde on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Activated D Michael Prapavessis from reserve. Placed D Jack Van Boekel on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Chris Van Os-Shaw. Activated F Chase Lang from injured reserve and F Canon Pieper from reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Justin Woods from reserver. Placed Fs Bailey Conger and Brendan Soucie on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Jeremy Brodeur from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on reserve.

NEWFOUND GROWLERS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and added him to the active roster. Activated Ds Evan Neugold and Garrett Johnston from reserve. Placed G Chase Perry and F Orrin Centazzo on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Carson Musser from reserve. Place D Christian Hausinger on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F John Albert from reserve. Placed D Ryan Lowney on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Nicolas Lariviere from reserve. Placed F Olivier Archambault on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Evan Moyse to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Bo Hanson and F Tyler Drevitch from reserve. Placed D Chris Mersier-Ortiz and F Sean Josling on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Jeremy Forbes-Brisebois from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Cody Mitzell to the USL side New Mexico United.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed M Eddie Gordon to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Chardonnay Hope head field hockey coach.

GEORGETOWN — Named Clinton Crouch assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Felisha Legette-Jack assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.

