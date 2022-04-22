Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Derek Hill from Toledo (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF A.J. Pollack from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Matt Foster on the family medical leave list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20. Recalled RHP Glenn Otto from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated INF Nick Ahmed from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Yonny Hernandez to Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Clint Frazier on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Alfonso Rivas from Iowa (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Garrett Clevinger from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Blake Treinen on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF Joey Wendle on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Anthony Alford from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Hoy Park to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Packy Naughton from Memphis (IL). Placed RHP Drew VerHagen on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL. Placed OF Steven Duggar on the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Luis Gonzalez from Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League-

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Rusney Castillo and RHP James Varela. Signed LHP Stephen Tarpley and placed him on inactive list. Placed OF Lew Ford on injured reserve. Released LHP Alex Katz.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Jared Cheek and Yasel Santana.

FOOTBALL National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Deadrin Senat to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Bokondji Imama from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan. Reassigned G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Ethan Del Mastro to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL) on loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard to Laval (AHL) on loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL) loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned D Grant Hutton to Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Jake Kupsky from Idaho (ECHL) loan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G David DeSander to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Philip Beaulieu from reserve. Placed F Jared Bethune on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from reserve. Placed D Joe Masonius and F Brad Kennedy on reserve.

GREEENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Alec Rauhauser from reserve. Placed F Luke Saterno on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Added G Ryan Lemire as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed D Austin McEneny on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Tyler Hinam on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Garrett Johnston from reserve. Placed D Tristan Pomerleau on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen and F Grant Cooper from reserve. Placed D Will MacKinnon on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Ryan Lowney and F Quinn Preston from reserve. Placed F Brent Pederson on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Tyler Poulsen and Alex Gilmour from reserve. Placed Fs Eddie Matsushima and Maxim Gold on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Recalled G Justin Garces on a short-term loan due to extreme hardship.

D.C. UNITED — Named Frederic Brillant assistant coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Dylan Borrero to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Ali Ahmed and M Vasco Fry from WFC2 to MLS short-term loan agreements.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Reinstated M Emily Ogle from injured reserve. Waived M Hannah Diaz. Released M Natalie Jacobs from her national team replacement player contract.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Extended athletic director Pat Hobbs’ contract through 2028.

