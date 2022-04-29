Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodger RHP Trevor Bauer 324 championship season games without pay for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Kyle Bradish from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Koch for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of INF Vinny Capra from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Added RHP Connor Overton to the taxi squad. Transferred RHP Luis Castillo from Dayton (ML) to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignment. Assigned RGP Ryan Hendrix outright to Louisville after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the IL. Placed RHP Frank Moscatiello on the IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OT Jonah Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Rashan Gary.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Declined fifth-year options on RB Josh Jacobs, DE Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced WR Deonte Harty re-signed his one-year contract tender.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Dennis Bardwell and RB Shane Simpson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned D Casey Fitzgeral and G Aaron Dell to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract extension.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted C Viktor Lodin from Belleville (AHL). Returned RW Scott Sabourin to Belleville on loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Garin Bjorklund to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed Fs Liam Coughlin, Steven Jandric, Max Newton and Ross Olsson and RW Bryan Lemos to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released G Rasmus Korhonen from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

UTICA COMETS — Signed LW Shane Harper to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined Wheeling C Patrick Watling an undisclosed amount for an unpenalized high-sticking infraction in a game on April 29 against Fort Wayne. Fined Wheeling F Matthew Quercia an undisclosed amount for a cross-checking infraction in a game on April 29 against Fort Wayne.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Noah Cobb to a short-term agreement.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended the contracts of M Hany Mukhtar and C Walker Zimmerman.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Placed M Gadi Kinda on the season-ending injury list.

COLLEGE

CARLETON — Named Ryan Kershaw head men’s basketball coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Rich Costanzo men’s soccer head coach.

MARYLAND — Agreed to terms with head coach Michael Locksley on a five-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE — Named Joe Kirt women’s soccer head coach.

