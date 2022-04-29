Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer 324 championship season games (representing two full seasons) without pay for violating the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Kyle Bradish from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk. Placed LHP Alexander Wells on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck from the restricted list. Recalled OF Jaylin Davis from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester. Returned RHPs Tyler Danish, John Schreiber and OF Rob Refsnyder to Worcester. Designated INF Travis Shaw for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Kyle Crick to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Ryan Burr from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF Jed Lowrie from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated INF Kevin Smith from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Mickey McDonald to Las Vegas (PCL). Returned RHP Ryan Castellani to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Matt Koch for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of INF Vinny Capra from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Caleb Smith from Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Keynan Middleton from Reno. Placed RHP Mark Melancon on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tyler Holton to Reno and will remain with team on the taxi squad.

CINCINNATI REDS — Added RHP Connor Overton to the taxi squad. Transferred RHP Luis Castillo from Dayton (ML) to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignment. Assigned RGP Ryan Hendrix outright to Louisville after clearing waivers.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Max Kranick from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Duane Underwood Jr. to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt and RHP Dominic Leone on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of INF Jason Krizan, RHP Mauricio Llovera and OF Ka’ai Tom from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned THP Jakob Junis to Sacramento. Released LHP Darien Nunez.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the IL. Placed RHP Frank Moscatiello on the IL.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Blaze Speas.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Gage Feeney.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Jake Holloway and UT Jesse Russo.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Scott Gillespie and LHP Kenny Williams. Released RHP Jarod Sprinkle.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Martin Figueroa to a contract extension. Signed LHP James Mulry, INF Mikey Reynolds and SS Errol Robinson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Named Aharon Eggleston bench coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OT Jonah Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Rashan Gary.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Declined fifth-year options on RB Josh Jacobs, DE Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced WR Deonte Harty re-signed his one-year contract tender.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Dennis Bardwell and RB Shane Simpson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald and G Aaron Dell to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract extension.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted C Viktor Lodin from Belleville (AHL). Returned RW Scott Sabourin to Belleville on loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL) loan. Signed F Bobby McMann to a two-year, entry level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Garin Bjorklund to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed Fs Liam Coughlin, Steven Jandric, Max Newton and Ross Olsson and RW Bryan Lemos to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released G Rasmus Korhonen from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

UTICA COMETS — Signed LW Shane Harper to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined Wheeling C Patrick Watling an undisclosed amount for an unpenalized high-sticking infraction in a game on April 29 against Fort Wayne. Fined Wheeling F Matthew Quercia an undisclosed amount for a cross-checking infraction in a game on April 29 against Fort Wayne.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Nick Albano and F Corey Durocher from reserve. Placed D Nolan Kneen and F J.D. Dudek on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Activated Ds Marc-Olivier Duquette and Gabriel Chicoine from reserve. Placed F Nick Jermain and G Stefanos Lekkas on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed F Kevin Conley on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Noah Cobb to a short-term agreement.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended the contracts of M Hany Mukhtar and C Walker Zimmerman.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Placed M Gadi Kinda on the season-ending injury list.

COLLEGE

CARLETON — Named Ryan Kershaw head men’s basketball coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Rich Costanzo men’s soccer head coach.

MARYLAND — Agreed to terms with head coach Michael Locksley on a five-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE — Named Joe Kirt women’s soccer head coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.