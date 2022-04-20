Trending:
Gaudette scores shootout winner, Senators beat Canucks 4-3

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 1:01 am
1 min read
      

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored the shootout winner in the fifth round and the Ottawa Senators beat the Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping Vancouver’s six-game win streak.

The Canucks took a 2-0 lead in the first period but stumbled through the second and third before dropping their first game since April 3.

Alex Formenton had a pair of goals in regulation for the Senators. Parker Kelly also scored and Nikita Zaitsev had two assists.

J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Travis Dermott scored his first goal for the Canucks.

Ottawa’s Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 of 37 shots for his first win since Nov. 13.

Vancouver’s Jaroslav Halak stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first period, but appeared to suffer an injury late in the frame and was replaced by Thatcher Demko to start the second. Demko made 15 saves in relief.

The loss hurt Vancouver’s fragile hopes of a securing a playoff spot. The Canucks are four points behind the Dallas Stars, who hold the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Drake Batherson also scored for the Sens in the shootout and Miller beat Gustavsson for the Canucks.

Vancouver dominated overtime, not allowing Ottawa a shot.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Columbus on Friday night.

Canucks: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

