George in health and safety protocols, out of play-in game

BETH HARRIS
April 15, 2022 1:00 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers’ play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night, according to a team spokesman.

Dennis Rogers said George is unavailable for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.

George’s absence is a huge blow to the Clippers’ hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday in the first play-in game. That defeat cost the Clippers the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Besides George, the Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t played all season while rehabbing from an ACL tear.

Top Stories