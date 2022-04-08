Giannis Antetokounmpo has 30 points, Bucks rout Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday night.

Averaging 29.9 points, Antetokounmpo needs 35 points or more Sunday in the season finale at Cleveland to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only Milwaukee players to average 30 points for a season.

Brook Lopez added 17 points, and Khris Middleton had 15. The defending champion Bucks led by 32 points en route to their third straight victory. They improved to 51-30.

Rodney McGruder had a career-high 26 points for Detroit. Saddiq Bey (20) and Cade Cunningham (14) were the only starters to reach double figures.

The Pistons missed 15 of their first 16 field-goal attempts, falling behind 23-4. Detroit finished with an NBA-season-low eight points in the first quarter, falling behind by 22.

Milwaukee’s defense wasn’t quite as sharp in the second quarter, but the Bucks still led 56-38 at the half despite only shooting 41.2% themselves.

The Bucks moved the margin to 31, 76-44, on Antetokounmpo’s three-point play midway through the third quarter, and only McGruder’s career night kept the Pistons from being humiliated.

Milwaukee’s George Hill left the game with abdominal soreness after scoring 10 points in 16 minutes.

TIP INS

Bucks: Milwaukee improved to 13-1 against the Pistons under coach Mike Budenholzer. The only blemish was Detroit’s 115-105 win in Milwaukee on Jan. 3. … Antetokounmpo reached 2,000 points for the second time in his career. He needs 13 points in the finale to break his current career high of 2,014, set in 2017-18.

Pistons: Detroit’s loss guarantees it will finish with fewer than 25 wins for the third straight season — the longest streak in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Cleveland on Sunday.

Pistons: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

