Giants 5, Athletics 3

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|A.Slter rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bricoto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Belt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Layer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Sntos ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Salom 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Glwenke 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Dubon cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jackson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Dggar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Wlliams lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|C.Lopes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|010
|030
|100
|–
|5
|Oakland
|000
|003
|000
|–
|3
E_Slater (2). DP_San Francisco 0, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Santos (1), Dubon (4), Williams (1), Bethancourt (2), Kelly (1). HR_Crawford (2), Estrada (2). SB_Williams (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani W, 2-0
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Rubio
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Long H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia S, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jimenez
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lemoine
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:40. A_3470
