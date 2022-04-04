Trending:
Giants 5, Athletics 3

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 7:32 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 34 3 7 3
A.Slter rf 3 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 2 0 0 0
Bricoto rf 0 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 1 0
Br.Belt dh 4 0 0 0 J.Lwrie dh 3 0 1 0
Dar.Ruf 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Pache dh 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 3b 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
A.Layer 3b 1 0 0 0 Peralta cf 1 0 0 0
Crwford ss 3 1 1 1 A.Allen c 2 0 0 0
G.Sntos ss 1 0 1 0 St.Vogt c 2 1 1 0
Estrada 2b 3 2 2 1 S.Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Csali c 1 0 0 0 D.Salom 2b 1 0 0 0
Jo.Bart c 3 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt rf 1 0 0 0
Glwenke 2b 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt 1b 2 1 1 1
M.Dubon cf 2 1 1 0 Jackson ss 3 1 1 0
S.Dggar ph 1 0 0 0 D.Kelly lf 4 0 2 2
Wlliams lf 2 1 1 2 C.Lopes 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Vsler lf 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 010 030 100 5
Oakland 000 003 000 3

E_Slater (2). DP_San Francisco 0, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Santos (1), Dubon (4), Williams (1), Bethancourt (2), Kelly (1). HR_Crawford (2), Estrada (2). SB_Williams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
DeSclafani W, 2-0 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 8
Rubio 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Leone 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Long H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Irvin L, 1-1 4 1-3 5 4 4 0 5
Jackson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Jimenez 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Lemoine 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:40. A_3470

