Sports News

Giants 7, Athletics 7

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 8:20 pm
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 12 7 Totals 38 7 12 7
C.Pnder lf 4 1 2 2 Ystzmsk rf 2 1 1 1
Sk.Bolt cf 1 0 0 0 Bricoto rf 2 1 1 0
J.Lwrie 1b 2 0 1 2 Br.Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Brown 1b 2 0 1 0 Jo.Bart c 2 1 1 0
S.Mrphy c 5 0 0 0 Estrada dh 3 1 1 0
Pscotty rf 3 1 1 0 Ro.Bone dh 1 0 0 0
McKnney rf 1 0 0 0 A.Layer pr 0 1 0 0
S.Neuse dh 3 1 1 0 Pderson lf 3 1 1 0
A.Allen dh 2 0 0 0 A.Smith lf 0 1 0 1
K.Smith ss 4 1 1 1 Crwford ss 2 0 2 0
E.Andrs ss 4 1 2 2 Aerbach 2b 2 0 0 0
Escrche 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Csali c 3 0 2 1
C.Pache cf 3 1 2 0 Aldrete 1b 2 0 1 0
Peralta lf 1 0 0 0 S.Dggar cf 3 0 0 0
To.Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 Heyward cf 2 0 1 2
M.Dubon ss 2 0 0 1
G.Sntos ss 2 0 1 1
J.Vsler 3b 2 0 0 0
Wlliams 3b 2 0 0 0
Oakland 041 200 000 7
San Francisco 012 000 013 7

E_Duggar (1), Heyward (1). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_Pinder (4), Lowrie (1), Piscotty (2), Bart (1), Santos (2). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Yastrzemski (2). SF_Dubon.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jefferies 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 1
Snead 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Puk 1 1 0 0 0 2
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 2
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 2
Conley BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Brown 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Wood 3 1-3 9 7 5 1 2
Rashi 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Schimpf 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Littell 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Doval 1 1 0 0 0 2
Beede 1 1 0 0 0 2
Avila 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Moreno 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Bone by_Conley, Crawford by_Jefferies, Pache by_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Pat Hoberg;.

T_3:37. A_5256

Top Stories