Giants 7, Athletics 7

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|
|C.Pnder lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bricoto rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Br.Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ro.Bone dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Layer pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Allen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Smith lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|K.Smith ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Aerbach 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escrche 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|C.Pache cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aldrete 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Dggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Dubon ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Sntos ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wlliams 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|041
|200
|000
|–
|7
|San Francisco
|012
|000
|013
|–
|7
E_Duggar (1), Heyward (1). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_Pinder (4), Lowrie (1), Piscotty (2), Bart (1), Santos (2). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Yastrzemski (2). SF_Dubon.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Snead
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grimm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Conley BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Brown
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|5
|1
|2
|Rashi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schimpf
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Doval
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beede
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avila
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moreno
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Bone by_Conley, Crawford by_Jefferies, Pache by_Beede.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Pat Hoberg;.
T_3:37. A_5256
