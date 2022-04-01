On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Giants 7, Rangers 7

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 7:15 pm
< a min read
      
Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 11 6 Totals 38 7 11 6
B.Mller lf 3 1 1 0 A.Slter cf 3 1 1 3
Jo.Sale lf 2 1 1 0 Gnzalez cf 2 1 1 0
M.Smien 2b 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0
Tr.Hair 2b 1 2 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 2 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 3 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf dh 2 0 0 0
Ornelas ss 2 1 1 1 J.Preda dh 2 0 1 1
A.Grcia cf 2 0 2 0 Pderson rf 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez cf 1 2 1 3 Au.Dean rf 1 1 1 1
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 W.Flres 3b 3 1 2 1
Stowers rf 2 0 0 0 J.Krzan 2b 2 0 1 0
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 1 1 0
Viloria dh 1 0 0 0 Aldrete 3b 2 0 0 0
Crpnter 1b 3 0 1 2 C.Csali c 2 1 0 0
D.Arias 1b 1 0 1 0 Blndino 1b 1 0 1 0
Clbrson 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Vsler lf 4 0 1 0
F.Chvez 3b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 3 1 1 0
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Aerbach c 0 0 0 0
Texas 100 002 400 7
San Francisco 040 001 101 7

E_Semien 2 (4), Schimpf (1), Casali (1). LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 8. 2B_Sale (1), Ornelas (1), Garcia (2), Slater (1), Gonzalez (2). HR_Martinez (1), Dean (1), Flores (2). SB_Miller 2 (2), Garcia (1), Arias (1), Pereda (1), Dean (1), Estrada (4), Vosler (1). CS_Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 1
Allard BS, 0-1 3 5 4 3 1 4
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ragans 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 5
Ozuna H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Jacobsen BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
San Francisco
Cobb 4 4 1 1 0 6
McGee H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H, 1 1 3 2 2 1 1
Alvarez BS, 0-1 1 3 4 4 1 1
Garcia 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Schimpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:31. A_4967

