Giants 7, Rangers 7

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|6
|
|B.Mller lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Slter cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Jo.Sale lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Hair 2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|A.Gmboa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ornelas ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Preda dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez cf
|1
|2
|1
|3
|
|Au.Dean rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Flres 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Viloria dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aldrete 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Csali c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Arias 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blndino 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clbrson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Vsler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Chvez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aerbach c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|100
|002
|400
|–
|7
|San Francisco
|040
|001
|101
|–
|7
E_Semien 2 (4), Schimpf (1), Casali (1). LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 8. 2B_Sale (1), Ornelas (1), Garcia (2), Slater (1), Gonzalez (2). HR_Martinez (1), Dean (1), Flores (2). SB_Miller 2 (2), Garcia (1), Arias (1), Pereda (1), Dean (1), Estrada (4), Vosler (1). CS_Crawford (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allard BS, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ragans
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Ozuna H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jacobsen BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|McGee H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H, 1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Alvarez BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schimpf
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:31. A_4967
